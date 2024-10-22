Menu

Canada

Will Quebec scrap time change? Public consultations launched on seasonal ritual

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Can daylight saving time be made permanent?
While there's been a lot of talk in Canada and the U.S. about doing away with the twice-yearly time change, there's been less action. Here's why – Mar 6, 2024
Spring forward, fall back or no flipping at all? Quebec is mulling what to do with time change.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced a public consultation Tuesday, saying people can weigh in with their opinions online.

“We want to hear from you on the question of time change in Quebec,” Jolin-Barrette told reporters at the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

The province also hopes to hear how Quebecers from all walks of life currently deal with the twice-annual ritual of winding the clock forward and back, accrodign to Jolin-Barrette. The public consultation includes a short questionnaire and citizens can also submit briefs on the topic.

The majority of Canadian provinces abide by the seasonal change, but Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round.

Quebec Premier François Legault had previously suggested he wasn’t opposed to the idea of scrapping it, but that it wasn’t a priority. Meanwhile, Ontario officials have said they would move on Daylight Saving Time (DST) if neighbouring New York and Quebec did.

The public consultations will be held online starting Tuesday through December and Jolin-Barrette says then the government will go from there.

“We will see in the next few months what we will do with the consultations of Quebecers,” he said.

with files from Global’s Uday Rana, Saba Aziz and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

