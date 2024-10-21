Search crews called to Coquitlam River banks as 59-year-old missing

Send this page to someone via email

Search and Rescue crews were called to Coquitlam on Monday afternoon after reports came in that a man was missing.

The man was last seen walking his dog around 6 p.m. on Sunday near the Coquitlam River at Pipeline Road and Galette Avenue.

He is believed to have fallen into the river.

His dog was found, wet, but alive, several hundred metres downstream.

Coquitlam RCMP said a search is underway for Robert Belding. He is described as having short brown hair, a white beard and brown eyes, standing about 5’10” tall.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a light-coloured top and boots with a brown, black and tan camouflage pattern.

The river is running very high and fast.

