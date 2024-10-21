Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Search crews called to Coquitlam River banks as 59-year-old missing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 8:35 pm
1 min read
The Coquitlam River is running high and fast and search and rescue crews worry a man may have fallen in. View image in full screen
The Coquitlam River is running high and fast and search and rescue crews worry a man may have fallen in. Global News
Search and Rescue crews were called to Coquitlam on Monday afternoon after reports came in that a man was missing.

The man was last seen walking his dog around 6 p.m. on Sunday near the Coquitlam River at Pipeline Road and Galette Avenue.

He is believed to have fallen into the river.

His dog was found, wet, but alive, several hundred metres downstream.

Coquitlam RCMP said a search is underway for Robert Belding. He is described as having short brown hair, a white beard and brown eyes, standing about 5’10” tall.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a light-coloured top and boots with a brown, black and tan camouflage pattern.

The river is running very high and fast.

Have you seen Robert Belding?
Have you seen Robert Belding?. Coquitlam RCMP handout
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

