Crime

RCMP end latest N.B. search regarding teenage girl who went missing in 2021

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One-year anniversary of Madison Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance'
One-year anniversary of Madison Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance
RELATED: May 11 marks one year since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B. Her friends and family are holding a memorial walk, and continuing their search despite her disappearance begin ruled a homicide. Travis Fortnum has more – May 11, 2022
RCMP in New Brunswick say a weekend ground search for evidence related to the disappearance of a teenage girl in 2021 didn’t reveal any new information.

In an emailed statement, the RCMP said 20 people participated in the search for evidence in the case of Madison Roy-Boudreau of Bathurst.

The release said the search occurred in the Middle River area, just south of the girl’s hometown.

Police have said the 14-year-old’s disappearance is being treated as a homicide investigation.

The RCMP said the search “did not reveal any new information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.”

There are no plans for another search until police receive a tip or a lead pointing to a new search area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

