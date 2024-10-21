Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign 1st-round pick Sam O’Reilly to 3-year entry-level contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Sam O'Reilly, centre, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Sam O'Reilly, centre, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Sam O’Reilly to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.

O’Reilly, an 18-year-old Toronto native, was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the NHL Draft last June.

He had one goal over four pre-season games with the Oilers before being returned to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

O’Reilly had 56 points (20-36) over 68 games with the Knights last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers ready for season as Stanley Cup favourites'
Edmonton Oilers ready for season as Stanley Cup favourites

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices