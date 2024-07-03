Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

O’Reilly to attend Oilers’ development camp after 1st round selection in NHL draft

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Less than a week after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly is set to attend the Edmonton Oilers’ development camp which gets underway on Wednesday.

O’Reilly was selected 32nd overall by the Oilers after the club completed a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers to acquire the draft pick used to select him. In return, the Flyers will receive a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026.

Sam O'Reilly, centre, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Sam O’Reilly, centre, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the first round of the NHL hockey draft last Friday in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus

O’Reilly, a six-foot-one, 180-pound centre from Toronto, scored 20 goals and put up 56 points in 68 games with the Knights in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League. He finished third in rookie scoring in the OHL.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Reilly, who the Oilers say they view as a two-way player, also put up 12 points in 16 OHL playoff games and four points during the 2024 Memorial Cup.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

O’Reilly will be one of 17 prospects who will attend the camp, which the Oilers said includes fitness testing, training sessions and team-building activities.

One of the training sessions will involve George Mumford, the Oilers’ mental health coach.

The development camp runs from Wednesday to Friday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup loss: Looking back and wondering what is next?'
Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup loss: Looking back and wondering what is next?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices