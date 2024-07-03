O’Reilly to attend Oilers’ development camp after 1st round selection in NHL draft

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a week after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly is set to attend the Edmonton Oilers’ development camp which gets underway on Wednesday.

O’Reilly was selected 32nd overall by the Oilers after the club completed a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers to acquire the draft pick used to select him. In return, the Flyers will receive a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026.

View image in full screen Sam O’Reilly, centre, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the first round of the NHL hockey draft last Friday in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus

O’Reilly, a six-foot-one, 180-pound centre from Toronto, scored 20 goals and put up 56 points in 68 games with the Knights in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League. He finished third in rookie scoring in the OHL.

O’Reilly, who the Oilers say they view as a two-way player, also put up 12 points in 16 OHL playoff games and four points during the 2024 Memorial Cup.

O’Reilly will be one of 17 prospects who will attend the camp, which the Oilers said includes fitness testing, training sessions and team-building activities.

One of the training sessions will involve George Mumford, the Oilers’ mental health coach.

The development camp runs from Wednesday to Friday.