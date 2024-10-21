2 people believed dead after vehicles swept away in Vancouver Island river

Send this page to someone via email

One person died on Vancouver Island Saturday and a second is believed to have been killed after their vehicles were swept away in fast-moving flood waters on the Sarita River due to heavy rains from the atmospheric river.

RCMP received their first report of a missing person around 5:45 p.m. The person had been travelling to Victoria from Bamfield, but had not arrived.

A second report of an overdue traveller came an hour later, at 6:45 p.m. That person was driving to Bamfield from Port Alberni and had not arrived. The person’s dog had been found around 1 p.m. near the Sarita River and the person’s family was notified.

Port Alberni RCMP said they were able to ping the cell phones belonging to the two missing people. They learned one of the phones last connected with a cell tower within a three-kilometre radius of the 58-kilometre mark on Bamfield Road.

A crew with Alberni Valley Search and Rescue went up in a helicopter.

Just before 9 p.m., the family of one of the missing people notified police that they had found their loved one’s truck fully submerged in the Sarita River.

“Due to the fast-flowing water and darkness, emergency services were unable to confirm if the vehicle was occupied,” police said in a statement.

“The missing driver was later located deceased a short distance away.”

A second vehicle was found in the Sarita River, and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue said they were hoping to conduct a swift-water recovery of the vehicle on Monday. Police said they believe the body of the second missing person is inside but have not confirmed that belief at this time.

“RCMP are urging people to stay away from the area of Sarita River as water is flowing fast and this portion of Bamfield Rd is susceptible to flooding especially around high tides,” police said.

“Also, police want to remind everyone that attempting to cross flooded roadways can be extremely dangerous.”

According to Emcon Services Contracting, the atmospheric river hit hard west of Sooke through Jordan River to Port Renfrew.

Numerous washouts, culvert failures and landslides closed roads between Jordan River and Port Renfrew.

Highway 14, between Port Renfrew and Jordan River, is closed in both directions due to a washout, according to Drive BC.

The next update will not be provided until Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m.