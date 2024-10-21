Menu

Canada

Quebec religion wants Health Canada’s blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mushroom dispensaries lacking regulatory framework'
Vancouver mushroom dispensaries lacking regulatory framework
RELATED - Almost six months after a Vancouver magic mushroom store was raided, police say charges will soon be recommended. It comes as city council failed this week to agree on a plan to regulate stores operating all over the city. Alissa Thibault reports. – Apr 13, 2024
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.

Gratitude Sanctuary, known as Sanctuaire de la Gratitude in French, and its “Reverend Superior” Alain Menier, say in an application filed in Federal Court that members need to consume magic mushrooms to practice their religion.

The application filed by the religious non-profit in early October in Ottawa says the group believes people receive “their own teachings when entering the sacred space opened by the consumption of psilocybin mushrooms.”

It says the ceremonies must be done safely and legally, and Menier first asked Health Canada about an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in January 2022.

The court application says Health Canada sent two questionnaires to Menier with 41 questions in total, but months went by without a response.

Group Sanctuary wants to compel the agency to decide on the exemption because they “cannot conduct their religious ceremonies without” it.

Click to play video: 'Exploring the medicinal magic of mushrooms'
Exploring the medicinal magic of mushrooms
Menier and Group Sanctuary say their “religious freedom rights are being infringed by the lack of an exemption,” and want a judge to compel the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions to decide to either grant or refuse the request.

“No harm will result from the Minister continuing to process the exemption request,” the court application says.

“Rather, it will result in either the minister granting the request and allowing the applicants to practice their religion or the minister notifying the applicants about what more information that is needed or of the minister’s intent to refuse the request.”

Health Canada said it was looking into a question about religious exemptions from the act.

A lawyer for Gratitude Sanctuary did not immediately respond to a voice mail seeking comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

