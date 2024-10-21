‘Headlights flying through the air’: No injuries in dramatic Winnipeg car crash

Send this page to someone via email

An SUV that crashed into a garage Sunday night was seen speeding down a back lane in Winnipeg’s Munroe West area before spinning out, an eyewitness said.

Police report that no one was hurt in the crash.

The incident took place in the back lane of Sydney Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Eyewitness Shawn Bunskoek told 680 CJOB he’s been concerned about speeding vehicles in the area for some time and was outside when he saw the SUV rip down the lane before crashing directly into a garage.

“(I saw) headlights flying through the air and a vehicle swerving,” Bunskoek said. “All I heard was tires squealing and crashing.

“From what I can tell of the road rash from the marks down the lane, the vehicle was going so fast, it had flipped over once, landed on its roof, and landed back on its tires.

“The back end of the SUV ended up in the neighbour’s garage.”

View image in full screen A witness to the crash says the SUV appeared to have flipped over before crashing into a garage. Michael Draven / Global News

Police say the driver, a 21-year-old Winnipeg man who wasn’t the registered owner of the SUV, wasn’t criminally charged, but was given three tickets, including one for making a false statement about drinking alcohol before driving.

Const. Claude Chancy said the vehicle was seized and taken to a Manitoba Public Insurance lot.

“The identified driver, as well as a few passengers, remained on scene and spoke with officers,” Chancy said.

“(Officers) provided a test to determine whether or not he was impaired by alcohol, and it was determined that was not a cause of the collision to the garage structures.”