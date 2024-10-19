Menu

Crime

Alberta police watchdog investigates in-custody death in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 9:46 pm
1 min read
An undated file photo of the Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary. View image in full screen
An undated file photo of the Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary. Global News
Alberta’s police watchdog has been asked to investigate the death of a man at an arrest processing centre in Calgary.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service said the man who died was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in the 5200 block of 130th Avenue Southeast at about 6:40 a.m. on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man who was acting erratically and was believed to be involved in the initial disturbance,” police said. “After identifying the man, officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants and transported him to the Spyhill Services Centre.”

Police said the man was then charged with outstanding warrants, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

“He was then cleared by a medic at the Spyhill Services Centre, as is standard procedure, and placed in a holding cell,” police said. “At approximately 4:35 p.m., the man went into medical distress and officers immediately entered the cell.

“Despite significant lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased approximately 45 minutes later.”

Police did not release the man’s name.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the events leading up to the man’s death.

