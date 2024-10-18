Warnings issued, some BC ferries cancelled ahead of atmospheric river

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued several rainfall warnings for British Columbia, covering much of Vancouver Island and the coastal regions, as the first atmospheric river of the season approaches.

North Shore Search and Rescue has issued a warning for everyone to stay back from river and creek banks this weekend due to the amount of rain in the forecast, which could create unstable ground.

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings on Friday due to expected weather conditions.

The severe weather forecast for high winds in the North Strait of Georgia forced the cancellation of sailings between Little River (Comox) and Westview (Powell River).

Sailings at risk of cancellation include the 3:25 p.m. departing Little River, the 5:15 p.m. departing Westview, the 7:10 p.m. departing Little River and the 8:45 p.m. departing Westview.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, sailings between Blubber Bay (Texada Island) and Westview (Powell River) are cancelled Friday.

2:01 B.C. South Coast braces for atmospheric river

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the atmospheric river is likely to arrive on Friday night and last until Sunday morning. However, not all areas will receive heavy rain the entire time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rainfall amounts could range from 80 to 175 millimetres across the North Shore mountains with only 40 to 80 millimetres expected across southern regions of the Lower Mainland. The atmospheric river’s projected strength, which is the amount of moisture and duration, could be between one and two across the Lower Mainland, Gordon added. One means primarily beneficial while two means mostly beneficial but also hazardous.

“The timeline of the heaviest precipitation for each region is evolving. However, this is our most up-to-date timing,” Gordon says.

Story continues below advertisement

Light to moderate rain is expected across the Lower Mainland and South Vancouver Island on Friday. The rain will intensify Friday night and be heavy through Saturday morning. This region may see a lull in the action Saturday afternoon and evening before it picks up again on Sunday.

The outer coast of Vancouver Island will receive the most rainfall with 150 to 250 millimetres in the forecast, Gordon explained. The projected strength of the atmospheric river in this region could reach Level 4, which means mostly hazardous but also beneficial.

1:49 Chilliwack landslide victims denied help

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches and high streamflow advisories.

A flood watch is in place for:

Central Coast including the Kingcome River and Owikeeno River

South Coast including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Sea-to-Sky and tributaries around Sechelt, Squamish, Whistler and surrounding areas

Lower Fraser Tributaries including the Lillooet River and rivers around Pemberton

Metro Vancouver, Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a high streamflow advisory for:

Story continues below advertisement