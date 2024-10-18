Menu

Politics

Bill 20: Alberta government unveils new rules for municipal political parties, donations

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bill 20 report provided to Edmonton city council'
Bill 20 report provided to Edmonton city council
Alberta is unveiling new regulations that will once again allow corporate and union donations in local elections.

The move by the United Conservative Party government reverses a ban brought in under the NDP.

The rules come under Bill 20, the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, that makes sweeping changes to municipal elections, which the province says will make them more transparent.

It passed debate in the legislature earlier this year and comes into effect later this month.

Alberta Municipalities has been a vocal critic of the changes, with president Tyler Gandam saying that opening the door to big donors puts local government’s “up for sale to the highest bidder.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta Municipalities speaks out over province’s Bill 20 to have more control over local politics'
Alberta Municipalities speaks out over province’s Bill 20 to have more control over local politics
The legislation also allows local political parties and slates on the ballot beginning in 2025 — but only in the province’s two largest cities, Edmonton and Calgary. However, they are not permitted for school board trustee elections.

Individuals, corporations or unions are capped at contributing $5,000 total to all local parties per jurisdiction per year.

The next municipal elections are set to take place in October 2025.

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

