Brazen safe theft caught on video at animal rescue in Edmonton

Rescues in Alberta have been struggling for some time now amid a high level of animals coming into their care, and now one is also dealing with a brazen theft that was caught on video.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is based in Calgary but has a shelter in Edmonton.

On Wednesday, it said a safe was stolen from its reception area.

“It held over $1,000 in donations from generous supporters like you – funds that were meant to help animals in desperate need,” AARCS said in a Facebook post containing video of the theft. “They also took our payment machine and a credit card.”

The video shows two women in the lobby of the animal rescue. One woman checks out a rabbit in a pen, then appears to look around the facility before going out of frame.

View image in full screen Two women suspected of stealing a safe containing donations from the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) shelter in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

Several seconds later she reappears hunched over, carrying what appears to be the safe. The two women then walk out the door.

“This theft is more than a financial loss; it’s a loss for every animal counting on us to survive.

"In a world where shelters are already stretched thin, this kind of blow hurts even more."

AARCS is asking anyone who knows anything about the theft to contact the Edmonton Police Service. It said the case file number is #240759137.

It also asked for supporters to share its post about the theft.

Global News has reached out to EPS for more info.

This isn’t the first time AARCS has dealt with crime: last summer, its Sprinter van used to transport animals around Edmonton and Calgary was stolen. The suspects also took laptops, tablets, payment processing machines, credit cards, cash and gift cards before finding the keys to the AARCS van.

The van was later recovered, albeit without its catalytic converter.

The price of pet food, grooming and medical care have all gone up while wages have stayed roughly the same. Meanwhile, owners are also having to factor in their own expenses, such as groceries and rent.

The number of animals in need often far outweighs the capacity of both the shelter and the animal welfare industry as a whole.

Shelters across Alberta have been overwhelmed with surrenders and strays in recent years, prompting requests for donations, foster volunteers and families to adopt.

AARCS has shelters in Calgary and Edmonton and provides all necessary supplies, including food, bedding and medical care, for foster families.

