Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton animal shelter recovers stolen van

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 12, 2023 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton animal shelter recovering from weekend robbery'
Edmonton animal shelter recovering from weekend robbery
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society experienced a break-in early Saturday morning — the suspects allegedly taking off with the society's branded van. Chris Chacon has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An animal shelter in Edmonton that was the victim of theft this weekend recovered one of the stolen items Monday.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) posted on social media that its Sprinter van, used to transport animals around Edmonton and Calgary, had been recovered, albeit without its catalytic converter.

Story continues below advertisement

Video surveillance captured early Saturday showed three people forcing open the door to the organization’s south Edmonton facility, AARCS said.

Leigh McLean, operations manager for AARCS Edmonton, said the suspects also took laptops, tablets, payment processing machines, credit cards, cash and gift cards before finding the keys to the AARCS van.

The gate to the society property is now damaged as the organizbelieves the suspects rammed the van through the gate to get out. Security cameras were unplugged before they took the van, said McLean, so not everything was recorded.

Trending Now

AARCS thanked its supporters for keeping an eye out for the van and said the suspects had still not been found.

Click to play video: 'Meet Briar: A charming and playful husky-cross looking for a forever home'
Meet Briar: A charming and playful husky-cross looking for a forever home

— with files from Chris Chacon and Meaghan Archer, Global News

Advertisement
More on Crime
Edmonton crimeShelterAnimal ShelterAARCSAlberta Animal Rescue Crew SocietyEdmonton animalsEdmonton animal shelter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content