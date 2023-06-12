Edmonton animal shelter recovers stolen van

Send this page to someone via email

An animal shelter in Edmonton that was the victim of theft this weekend recovered one of the stolen items Monday.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) posted on social media that its Sprinter van, used to transport animals around Edmonton and Calgary, had been recovered, albeit without its catalytic converter.

VAN RECOVERED ‼️

Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for our transport van stolen in #yeg! 🙏 It’s been recovered, without its catalytic converter. 😢

The suspects are still at large. #AARCS pic.twitter.com/mW6hCt30ZQ — AARCS – Rescue 🐾 (@AARCS_Canada) June 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Video surveillance captured early Saturday showed three people forcing open the door to the organization’s south Edmonton facility, AARCS said.

Leigh McLean, operations manager for AARCS Edmonton, said the suspects also took laptops, tablets, payment processing machines, credit cards, cash and gift cards before finding the keys to the AARCS van.

The gate to the society property is now damaged as the organizbelieves the suspects rammed the van through the gate to get out. Security cameras were unplugged before they took the van, said McLean, so not everything was recorded.

AARCS thanked its supporters for keeping an eye out for the van and said the suspects had still not been found.

2:32 Meet Briar: A charming and playful husky-cross looking for a forever home

— with files from Chris Chacon and Meaghan Archer, Global News