Canada

Cold weather prompts urgent call for Alberta animal foster homes

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Humane Society hosting adoption event to clear space for homeless animals'
Edmonton Humane Society hosting adoption event to clear space for homeless animals
WATCH: The Edmonton Humane Society is jam-packed with pets, as more and more animals come into the shelter this summer. As Jasmine King reports, the organization is hoping to clear some space for other homeless animals with an "Adopt-a-Palooza" this weekend – Aug 25, 2023
With temperatures expected to plummet in the coming days, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is putting out an urgent plea for people to open their homes to foster dogs and puppies.

The group says its current situation is “critical.” There are more than 30 puppies and numerous dogs in its shelter awaiting foster care.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024. Courtesy: AARCS

AARCS is expecting an increase in rescue calls as it gets colder outside.

“We are anticipating a surge in calls due to the harsh weather conditions, and we need to make room in our animal shelters to accommodate the influx,” said director Rachel Cote.

“Without a place to go, homeless animals will surely perish.

“Fostering provides these animals with a warm and loving environment and frees up space for more animals in desperate need.”

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024. Courtesy: AARCS

AARCS has a shelter in Calgary and Edmonton and provides all necessary supplies, including food, bedding and medical care, for foster families.

Individuals interested in fostering can visit the AARCS website to sign up.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024. Courtesy: AARCS

Much of Alberta is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures later this week.

“Our coldest days will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a -40 wind chill expected Friday and Saturday morning,” said Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee.

Click to play video: 'Meet Tens: AARCS unveils adorable 7-week-old pup ready for adoption'
Meet Tens: AARCS unveils adorable 7-week-old pup ready for adoption
