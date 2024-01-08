Cold weather prompts urgent call for Alberta animal foster homes

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures expected to plummet in the coming days, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is putting out an urgent plea for people to open their homes to foster dogs and puppies.

The group says its current situation is “critical.” There are more than 30 puppies and numerous dogs in its shelter awaiting foster care.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.

AARCS is expecting an increase in rescue calls as it gets colder outside.

“We are anticipating a surge in calls due to the harsh weather conditions, and we need to make room in our animal shelters to accommodate the influx,” said director Rachel Cote.

“Without a place to go, homeless animals will surely perish.

“Fostering provides these animals with a warm and loving environment and frees up space for more animals in desperate need.”

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.

AARCS has a shelter in Calgary and Edmonton and provides all necessary supplies, including food, bedding and medical care, for foster families.

Individuals interested in fostering can visit the AARCS website to sign up.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society animals Jan. 8, 2024.

Much of Alberta is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures later this week.

“Our coldest days will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a -40 wind chill expected Friday and Saturday morning,” said Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee.