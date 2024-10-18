Liam Payne’s death: One Direction members left ‘beyond devastated’

Send this page to someone via email

Liam Payne‘s former One Direction bandmates have released joint and individual statements saying they are “completely devastated” by the singer’s untimely death on Wednesday.

Payne, 31, died in Buenos Aires, Argentina after he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony. An autopsy report released Thursday revealed Payne died of multiple serious injuries and “internal and external bleeding” as a result of the balcony fall.

The surviving One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik — first published a joint statement to social media late Thursday afternoon.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The former boy banders said they would treasure their memories with Payne forever, and sent well wishes to his family, friends and their fans.

“We love you Liam,” the bandmates signed off.

View image in full screen One Direction’s joint statement about the death of bandmate Liam Payne, posted Oct. 17, 2024. Instagram @onedirection

Louis Tomlinson

After the release of One Direction’s joint statement, the bandmates slowly shared individual tributes to Payne on their social media accounts.

First to post was Tomlinson, who called Payne a role model and “a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for,” Tomlinson, 32, wrote. “Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

Tomlinson called Payne “the most vital part of One Direction” and thanked him for shaping the band.

The singer then extended a personal message to Payne, “if you’re listening.”

Tomlinson said he is “beyond lucky” to have had Payne in his life but is “really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.”

“Reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life,” he continued. “I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

Payne and Tomlinson have both admitted to having an occasionally tense relationship while they were members of One Direction. During an infamous interview on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Payne in 2022 said he and Tomlinson despised one another to the point of physical arguments.

Though Payne’s Impaulsive interview was not well-received by One Direction fans, Tomlinson later defended his bandmate and said the podcast hosts were “disrespectful” and took advantage of Payne, who had relapsed on his sobriety.

Tomlinson said he and Payne became closer friends after One Direction announced its hiatus in 2015.

Zayn Malik

Malik said he’s been “talking out loud” to Payne since news of his death.

“I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.” Malik, 31, wrote. “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

“When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved,” he remembered.

Malik said he admired Payne, despite the fact that they “butted heads” often in their youth.

“I always secretly respected you for it,” Malik revealed of their arguments.

The Pillowtalk singer said Payne was always the most “qualified” musician and member of One Direction.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” Malik concluded. “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.”

Malik suddenly left One Direction in 2015, and the band members continued for several months without him before announcing their hiatus.

He and Payne had a tumultuous relationship, which Payne spoke about — and later apologized for — on the Impaulsive podcast.

Earlier this year, Malik said he was grateful to be a part of One Direction, but wished he had “enjoyed” the experience more in his younger years.

“I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now,” Zayn said in an interview.

Harry Styles

Styles shared a short statement about Payne to Instagram on Thursday and said he is “truly devastated” by his bandmate’s death.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Styles, 30, wrote. “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.”

“He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving,” Styles said of Payne. “The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.”

Styles said his “heart breaks” for Payne’s family members, his son and “all those around the world who knew him and loved him, as I did.”

View image in full screen Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Styles has often spoken positively about his experience in One Direction and has credited the band’s development for his solo success.

In a 2022 interview with Zane Lowe, ahead of the release of his album Harry’s House, Styles reminisced about the One Direction years. He recalled the first time the bandmates’ photo together was published in a local newspaper, and how “happy” the then-teenagers were over the little success.

Niall Horan

The last One Direction member to share a tribute to Payne was Horan, who was also the band member to meet Payne in person most recently.

Two weeks ahead of his death, Payne attended Horan’s stadium concert in Argentina. Payne was seen dancing in a private box at the venue ahead of and during the show, then met with Horan afterward.

In a statement posted to social media Friday, Horan said he is “devastated by the passing of my amazing friend, Liam.”

Horan, 31, said he feels “fortunate” to have seen Payne recently.

“I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him, I would be saying goodbye forever,” he wrote. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Horan said Payne’s death “just doesn’t feel real.”

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious,” he continued. “He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness,” Horan wrote. “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Niall extended well wishes to Payne’s family and thanked his bandmate for “everything.”

In 2023, Horan said One Direction “feels like it’s a separate life now.”

Horan said he has “a good outlook on things, looking back” and was grateful he “didn’t lose the plot along the way.”

Who was Liam Payne?

The members of One Direction met in 2010 on the U.K. singing competition The X Factor, when judges including Simon Cowell paired the then-teenage boys together in a group act.

Payne had already auditioned for The X Factor two years prior but was eliminated early on. His successful second attempt at 16 years old positioned Payne as a leader among the five One Direction boys, known for their rowdy shenanigans.

One Direction’s success was explosive. Until the band announced its hiatus in 2015, the members’ faces could commonly be found plastered on the bedroom walls of teenagers around the world.

Today, those fans are mourning the death of their parasocial relationships with Payne, alongside the One Direction members, who lost a beloved “brother.”