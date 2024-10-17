Liam Payne: Fans pore over his final days as cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

One Direction fans around the world are mourning Liam Payne, sharing memories and tributes to the singer after his shocking death on Wednesday.

Payne, 31, died after he fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but Payne suffered “extremely serious injuries,” including a skull fracture, local health officials said. Resuscitation was not possible.

An autopsy report released Thursday revealed Payne died of multiple serious injuries and “internal and external bleeding” as a result of the balcony fall. The report alleged that alcohol, drugs and destroyed furniture were discovered in Payne’s hotel room.

Before his death, a hotel employee contacted local emergency services to report a guest who had “overindulged on drugs and alcohol.” Though the employee never identified Payne by name, a transcript of the call said staff requested urgent help about a guest “breaking” things in their room.

The hotel employee told 911 they were “afraid” the unnamed man “might do something life-threatening” because there was a balcony in his suite.

Payne’s body was found in the hotel’s courtyard. TMZ was the first North American outlet to report news of his death and shared several cropped photos of Payne’s body — a decision highly criticized by fans and celebrities alike, who have accused the tabloid of being “morally decrepit.” TMZ has since removed the photos from coverage of Payne’s death.

Since then, speculation and misinformation surrounding the singer’s death have swirled online, including a bogus video of a man purported to be Payne falling from a window circulating on social media.

0:24 Liam Payne dead: Former ‘One Direction’ singer dies after fall from hotel room

Argentinian authorities do not believe Payne’s death is suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

Liam Payne’s final days

Two weeks ahead of his death, Payne attended a stadium concert for his fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan in Argentina.

Payne engaged with fans from a private box in the arena and danced along to the pre-show playlist. Recordings of the star at Horan’s show went viral on social media and brought on mass criticism and cyberbullying for Payne, who some claimed was seeking attention.

In a video ahead of the show, Payne said on Snapchat that he was hoping to talk to Horan after the concert “to square up a couple of things.”

“No bad vibes or anything like that,” he clarified. “But just we need to talk.”

The former boy banders reunited backstage, and Payne posted a photo with Horan to his Snapchat account on Oct. 2.

View image in full screen Liam Payne and Niall Horan backstage at Horan’s Argentinian concert on Oct. 2, 2024. Snapchat via Liam Payne

Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared an edited video of compiled footage of the couple and their friends at Horan’s show.

Payne and Cassidy stayed in South America to vacation after attending Horan’s concert.

He documented much of his trip on social media. On Snapchat, Payne shared footage of himself and Cassidy relaxing in Argentina and discussed mundanities like playing water polo, horseback riding and his costume plans for Halloween this year.

liam payne’s now deleted snapchat story pic.twitter.com/hX7O7LVvhx — emi (@emidaniielle) October 16, 2024

His final social media post was to Snapchat. In the photo, he and Cassidy are posed for a mirror selfie in their swimwear, though it is unclear when the photo was taken.

View image in full screen Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy posing in Argentina. Snapchat via Liam Payne

Cassidy said in a TikTok post Monday that she was “so excited” to leave South America and return to the U.S. She documented her travel home, though Payne stayed behind in Argentina.

Cassidy regularly posted videos to social media featuring Payne, often showing off their outfits or sharing footage from a date. As of this writing, she has not commented publicly on Payne’s death.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Payne was reportedly served a cease-and-desist from his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, who alleged Payne had repeatedly contacted her.

Henry published a book called Looking Forward in May. The writing is “inspired by true events” and tells the story of a hopeful model who falls in love with a boy band member.

In an interview with People magazine, Henry said she had “very similar” experiences to the book’s main character, including suffering complications during an abortion. Henry’s book character is encouraged not to seek treatment for hemorrhaging during an abortion over fear of being spotted publicly and beginning tabloid speculation.

Payne and Henry got engaged in 2020 but called off the plans in April 2022.

In a TikTok video posted Oct. 6, Henry said Payne regularly contacted her from different phone numbers and emails in the years after their breakup. She said Payne would also often contact her mother and “blow up” her phone.

During a podcast appearance this week, before Payne’s death, Henry tried to clarify the line between fact and fiction in her book and said she “just wanted to tell her story.”

Fans gather to remember Liam Payne

Outside the CasaSur Hotel on Wednesday night, emotions were high as fans gathered to light candles and softly sing One Direction songs.

Hundreds of teary-eyed fans surrounded the Palermo-region hotel as news of the singer’s death was breaking. They watched as police blocked off the road and entrances to the hotel amid their investigation.

@theindy100 Liam Payne fans have gathered in Palermo, Argentina, to pay tribute to the singer following his death aged 31. They gathered round candles to remember Payne, as they sang solemn renditions of One Direction songs. It has been confirmed that Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony. #liampayne #onedirection #1D #argentina #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – Indy100

Like all members of One Direction, the former boyband member had legions of dedicated fans. As he had risen quickly to such intense levels of fame at 16 years old, many of Payne’s admirers adored him throughout their childhoods and were often of similar age to the star.

As Payne’s body was taken away in a red firefighter van, the crowd applauded while other fans wept.

View image in full screen Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band’s songs and leave a candle at an improvised altar after British musician Liam Payne died on Oct. 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Payne was discovered on the U.K. singing competition show The X Factor in 2010, where he sang a cover of Michael Bublé’s version of Cry Me a River. Payne auditioned for the show two years earlier but was eliminated.

Though he auditioned as a solo act, the judges, including Simon Cowell, put Payne in an all-boys group called One Direction. The boyband would go on to reach incredible heights of international fame and success.

Until One Direction announced its hiatus in 2015, Payne’s face could commonly be found plastered on the bedroom walls of teenage girls around the world.

He went on to produce music as a solo artist, including the songs Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) and For You (With Rita Ora).

Payne’s solo career was marred with controversy and personal struggles with sobriety in recent years.

He faced intense backlash last year after a guest appearance on YouTuber Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

Payne, while drinking whisky, spoke negatively about his experience in One Direction, said he and member Louis Tomlinson despised one another to the point of physical arguments and accused another bandmate of “throwing him up against a wall” ahead of a concert.

Payne later expressed regret over the interview and said in a 2023 YouTube video that he “became someone he didn’t recognize anymore.”

He said he was “angry at what was going on around me” and took out his frustrations on others. Payne said he’d since attended rehab and was nearly six months sober.

“The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kind of came to the rescue,” he said of his former band members. “Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed, didn’t it?”

Tributes to Liam Payne

The other members of One Direction — Horan, Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik — have yet to comment publicly about Payne.

In a statement to the BBC, Payne’s family said they are “heartbroken” by his death.

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the statement reads. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne had a seven-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with former girlfriend and musician Cheryl Cole, 41. She served on the X Factor judges panel during Payne’s audition in 2010.

He is also survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, expressed upset on social media on Wednesday night. She shared a photo of a broken heart emoji and wrote that Payne was “Just a boy.”

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

English singer-songwriter Katie Waissel, who met Payne while on The X Factor, said Payne offered “unwavering support during some of my darkest moments” on the show.

She called on record companies and music executives, namely Cowell, who signed One Direction, to better “prioritize the emotional and physical welfare of the artists who put their trust in these institutions.”

It is with a profoundly heavy heart that I share this statement on the tragic loss of my dear friend, Liam Payne. We first met in 2010 on The X Factor, where Liam became my confidant and my rock, offering unwavering support during some of my darkest moments on that journey. Liam… — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) October 17, 2024

On X, The Backstreet Boys said “words can not express the emotions” the collective bandmembers felt at the news of Payne’s death.

“Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world,” the band wrote.

Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat. Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother. — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) October 17, 2024

British singer Olly Murs too was “lost for words.” In a post to Instagram, Murs said he was hurt to see Payne’s “life now end so young.”

“I am truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad,” Murs wrote.

Singer Charlie Puth shared a photo of him and Payne to Instagram on Wednesday night.

On his story, Puth said he was in “shock” over the news of Payne’s death.

“Liam was always so kind to me,” he wrote. “He was one of the first major artists I got to work with…I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

German music producer Zedd and Paris Hilton also expressed regret over Payne’s sudden death, and Hilton sent well wishes to his family.

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024