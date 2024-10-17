Peachland, B.C. public washroom reduces hours to prevent it being used as shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Access to a public washroom in the heart of Peachland will soon be limited, with it closing much earlier than normal at 3:30 p.m. every afternoon.

“We do not have enough public washrooms anywhere and people need to go,” said Peachland resident Linda Limacher.

The district’s public service announcement cited ongoing vandalism for the decision but when Global News made further inquiries, it was revealed by the district that the move is an “effort to discourage people from staying in the washroom for warmth and from causing damage.”

In an email, the district stated the damage is minimal but repetitive.

“I think it’s maybe time the city does something for those people, ” said Peachland resident Kim Ausman. “I think it is sad that they have to be put in that situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The washroom being used as a shelter is highlighting the bigger social issue of people struggling with nowhere to turn.

Global News reached out the district and were told the mayor wouldn’t speak on the issue because it was an operational matter.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Communications coordinator Kirsten Jones said she was unwilling to pull staff away from their duties to answer questions.

“It is so important that we reach out with compassion and response when a basic need is not being met for an individual,” said Kathleen MacKinnon, affordable housing manager for the Turning Points Collaborative Society.

1:52 Concerns about unhoused population centre stage during election campaign

In a brief statement to Global News, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said he understands the concerns but the decision is for everyone’s safety including those trying to use the washrooms as shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is so important that people have a safe place to go and when there aren’t safe places to go, people are going to find a place,” MacKinnon said.

She added that seeking refuge in public places is no longer just a big city issue.

“It’s no longer large cities that are experiencing affordable housing crisis,” MacKinnon said. “I would hope that when folks are taking a pause, when they see something in their community that might be new or reflecting a crisis…if there isn’t a response right now, I would be really curious, enthusiastic and supportive of what that response looks like later because they are reviewing what does support look like.”

The earlier washroom closure in Peachland takes effect on Oct. 24.

A portable toilet has been brought in to accommodate users in the wake of the new washroom hours.