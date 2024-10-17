Ontario woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days opposes mental health assessment

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors are seeking a court order to assess whether an Ontario woman accused of killing three people in three cities over three days is fit to stand trial.

The defence says it has “some fitness concerns” but has been instructed by its client, Sabrina Kauldhar, to oppose such an assessment.

Both sides are expected to make arguments on the issue in a Toronto court later Thursday.

Kauldhar, 30, was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges relate to three deaths police say took place over three consecutive days in Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara Falls.

Investigators say Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in west Toronto on Oct. 1. It’s alleged she and Kauldhar knew each other.

Police say 47-year-old Lance Cunningham died in a Niagara Falls park the following day, and 77-year-old Mario Bilich died in Hamilton the day after.

Police have said they believe Cunningham and Bilich were randomly attacked.