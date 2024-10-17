Winnipeg police search for suspect in St. Boniface stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg cops say they’re investigating a stabbing at a St. Boniface-area park Monday afternoon.

Officers found a 24-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries on Dumoulin Street just after 4 p.m. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, since upgraded to stable.

According to police, the victim was with a suspect at Orange Park when a fight broke out and escalated to the victim being stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

Although the suspect fled the scene after the incident, police said they found the weapon used in the attack and are looking for a man between 20 and 25 years old, five feet five inches tall, with long black hair in a ponytail. The man was wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

