Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Caught on camera: A bizarre and unsanitary theft from a Richmond store

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Caught on Camera: Richmond Gelato Thief'
Caught on Camera: Richmond Gelato Thief
A bizarre and unsanitary theft was caught on camera at a Richmond shop. A man taking gelato by the handful. And as Troy Charles reports, it was an employee at a neighbouring business who stepped in to help.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bizarre and unsanitary theft was caught on camera at a Richmond, B.C., store on Wednesday.

A man was spotted behind the counter at Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt in Steveston.

Kaitlyn Sieg, who works at a nearby deli, spotted the man and filmed the incident. She told Global News she saw the man mumbling about wanting some ice cream and then just scooping some with his hands.

Sieg said the Timothy’s employee came over to her on Wednesday afternoon, saying a man who had caused previous issues at the store was now sitting outside.

“So I told her, ‘Let’s close down and then you come over here and wait for when your boss shows up,'” Sieg said. “And right when we came around the corner we actually saw him behind the counter rummaging through.

Story continues below advertisement

“And that’s when I just walked in and said, ‘You need to go.'”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man made himself an ice cream cone and left the store.

Click to play video: 'Video shows SUV wedged in Richmond casino parkade hallway'
Video shows SUV wedged in Richmond casino parkade hallway
Trending Now

Witnesses told Global News that Richmond RCMP arrested the man a short distance away but police did not respond to our request for comment on Wednesday night.

“I can completely relate to what that employee was dealing with,” Sieg said. “She was crying and it’s scary. You feel vulnerable and there’s that level of societal norms that get broken when someone is acting like that.”

Timothy’s management did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Sieg said the manhandled ice cream was promptly thrown in the garbage.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices