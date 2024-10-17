Caught on camera: A bizarre and unsanitary theft from a Richmond store

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre and unsanitary theft was caught on camera at a Richmond, B.C., store on Wednesday.

A man was spotted behind the counter at Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt in Steveston.

Kaitlyn Sieg, who works at a nearby deli, spotted the man and filmed the incident. She told Global News she saw the man mumbling about wanting some ice cream and then just scooping some with his hands.

Sieg said the Timothy’s employee came over to her on Wednesday afternoon, saying a man who had caused previous issues at the store was now sitting outside.

“So I told her, ‘Let’s close down and then you come over here and wait for when your boss shows up,'” Sieg said. “And right when we came around the corner we actually saw him behind the counter rummaging through.

“And that’s when I just walked in and said, ‘You need to go.'”

The man made himself an ice cream cone and left the store.

Witnesses told Global News that Richmond RCMP arrested the man a short distance away but police did not respond to our request for comment on Wednesday night.

“I can completely relate to what that employee was dealing with,” Sieg said. “She was crying and it’s scary. You feel vulnerable and there’s that level of societal norms that get broken when someone is acting like that.”

Timothy’s management did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Sieg said the manhandled ice cream was promptly thrown in the garbage.