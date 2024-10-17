Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

3 magic mushroom labs in Ontario shut down by police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
Psychedelics approved for medical use in Canada
RELATED: Psychedelics approved for medical use in Canada – Jan 7, 2022
York Regional Police say the discovery of one small magic mushroom lab led investigators to two other larger operations in Ontario, all of which have been shut down.

Police said their investigation into the distribution of illegal psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, started in August.

A search warrant was issued at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville where officers found a “small clandestine lab” where magic mushrooms were allegedly being grown, police said.

This discovery then led police to a much larger operation in Puslinch and in the Hamilton area, investigators said.

On Tuesday, further search warrants were conducted — one at a residence in Hamilton and another at a rural property on Victoria Road South in Puslinch, just south of Guelph.

About 100 pounds of magic mushrooms and some cash were seized at the Hamilton property, police said.

Meanwhile, at the Puslinch property, officers found a large manufacturing facility where police say “it’s believed the lab is producing magic mushrooms for illegal commercial distribution across Ontario.”

York Regional Police said this is one of the largest psilocybin lab operations they have uncovered.

Image of the lab. View image in full screen
Image of the lab. Provided / York Regional Police
Image of the magic mushrooms seized. View image in full screen
Image of the magic mushrooms seized. Provided / York Regional Police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

