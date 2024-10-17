3 magic mushroom labs in Ontario shut down by police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say the discovery of one small magic mushroom lab led investigators to two other larger operations in Ontario, all of which have been shut down.

Police said their investigation into the distribution of illegal psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, started in August.

A search warrant was issued at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville where officers found a “small clandestine lab” where magic mushrooms were allegedly being grown, police said.

This discovery then led police to a much larger operation in Puslinch and in the Hamilton area, investigators said.

On Tuesday, further search warrants were conducted — one at a residence in Hamilton and another at a rural property on Victoria Road South in Puslinch, just south of Guelph.

About 100 pounds of magic mushrooms and some cash were seized at the Hamilton property, police said.

Meanwhile, at the Puslinch property, officers found a large manufacturing facility where police say “it’s believed the lab is producing magic mushrooms for illegal commercial distribution across Ontario.”

York Regional Police said this is one of the largest psilocybin lab operations they have uncovered.

View image in full screen Image of the lab. Provided / York Regional Police