Two people dead after Highway 7 crash

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 10:55 pm
Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 7 Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m., when RCMP say an SUV travelling north in the southbound lanes hit a pickup truck, about half a kilometre north of Road 73 North.

The SUV burst into flames and the lone person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the lone person in the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man from Teulon, was removed from the vehicle, but was soon pronounced dead.

 

