Two people dead after Highway 7 crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 7 Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m., when RCMP say an SUV travelling north in the southbound lanes hit a pickup truck, about half a kilometre north of Road 73 North.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The SUV burst into flames and the lone person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the lone person in the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man from Teulon, was removed from the vehicle, but was soon pronounced dead.