2nd suspect arrested in St. Boniface shooting, Winnipeg cops say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting at a St. Boniface apartment complex, Winnipeg police say.

On Sept. 1, a victim in his 30s was found on a balcony with injuries from a shooting. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries but later stabilized.

At the time, police identified two potential suspects, and arrested a 17-year-old suspect 10 days later. The second suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, and both face charges of aggravated assault and disguise with intent, as well as firearms offences.

Police said the incident stemmed from an argument the victim and suspects — who didn’t know each other previously — had from their respective balconies, which escalated to the point where the suspects are accused of leaving the building with their faces covered and shooting the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).