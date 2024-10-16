Menu

Crime

2nd suspect arrested in St. Boniface shooting, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 11:01 am
Police at the scene at an Aubert Street apartment block Sept. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene at an Aubert Street apartment block Sept. 1, 2024. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting at a St. Boniface apartment complex, Winnipeg police say.

On Sept. 1, a victim in his 30s was found on a balcony with injuries from a shooting. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries but later stabilized.

At the time, police identified two potential suspects, and arrested a 17-year-old suspect 10 days later. The second suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, and both face charges of aggravated assault and disguise with intent, as well as firearms offences.

Police said the incident stemmed from an argument the victim and suspects — who didn’t know each other previously — had from their respective balconies, which escalated to the point where the suspects are accused of leaving the building with their faces covered and shooting the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

One person in hospital after shooting at St. Boniface apartment block
