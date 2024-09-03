Menu

Crime

One person in hospital after shooting at St. Boniface apartment block

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 9:48 pm
1 min read
One person in hospital after shooting at St. Boniface apartment block
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment block in St. Boniface.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment block in St. Boniface.

It happened Sunday morning at a building in the 100 block of Aubert Street. Police say they responded to reports of gun shots and found the man on a balcony with injuries as a result of being shot.

He remains in serious but stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit wants the public’s help and is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

