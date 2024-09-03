One person in hospital after shooting at St. Boniface apartment block

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment block in St. Boniface.

It happened Sunday morning at a building in the 100 block of Aubert Street. Police say they responded to reports of gun shots and found the man on a balcony with injuries as a result of being shot.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He remains in serious but stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit wants the public’s help and is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.