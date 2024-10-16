ANALYSIS: Jets perfect to start season, but have a long road ahead

It’s been impressive to witness how the Winnipeg Jets have gotten out of the blocks. From the starter pistol in Edmonton to two overtime wins at home, the local NHL team has been perfect to date.

In fact, the areas they wanted to improve on from last year — like the power play and penalty kill — have gained traction early, and as a group, they’ve been fast, physical and disciplined.

But as veteran forward Nino Niederreiter deadpanned after practice Tuesday, “it matters at the end, not at the start.” You understand the Jets know the race has just begun.

And while the quick sprint to an undefeated record in three games is exciting for everyone involved, Niederreiter profoundly reminded us that the next six months are an intense marathon.

Take, for instance, the daunting schedule in front of them starting Friday night against San Jose, a portion of the docket that leads off seven games in 14 days to close out October, and stakes out a course where they will play every other day for the next three-plus weeks.

It’s an onerous test of endurance, no less, and perhaps the league’s version of the great equalizer, one the Jets know could have them stay in stride or fall off the pace depending on how it goes and how they handle it.

Of course, the other aspect of a flawless record to begin a new season – and with two winnable games still remaining on this opening home stand – is the target it draws on your back with others eagerly looking to measure up against you. No doubt, the Jets are going to get the Sharks and Penguins’ best this weekend.

As mentioned, it’s been a good start for the Jets since hearing the starter pistol a week ago in Edmonton, and the subsequent pair of wins at home last weekend. But with a Winnipeg winter of hockey still to cover, they know there’s a long way to go before they see the finish line, never mind cross it.