Eric Comrie wins backup job as Winnipeg Jets place Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers

Eric Comrie has won the Winnipeg Jets backup goaltender job.

The club addressed their three-goalie situation a day after their first win of the season by placing goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers.

Comrie served as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck in their season-opening win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The Jets kept three goalies on their opening night roster because Hellebuyck left the team for a few days earlier in the week for personal reasons to deal with family stuff.

Kahkonen was signed as a free agent over the summer on a one-year contract worth a million bucks.

He’s played five NHL seasons with Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, and New Jersey Devils.

If Kahkonen clears waivers on Friday, he’ll likely be assigned to the Manitoba Moose, but the Jets could still opt to keep three goalies on their 23-man roster.

The Moose have two goalies on their opening night roster which was set earlier on Thursday in Thomas Milic and Domenic DiVincentiis.