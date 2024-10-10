Menu

Sports

Eric Comrie wins backup job as Winnipeg Jets place Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers' Lane Pederson (26) tips the puck towards Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) as Dylan Samberg (54) defends during third period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers' Lane Pederson (26) tips the puck towards Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) as Dylan Samberg (54) defends during third period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Eric Comrie has won the Winnipeg Jets backup goaltender job.

The club addressed their three-goalie situation a day after their first win of the season by placing goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers.

Comrie served as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck in their season-opening win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The Jets kept three goalies on their opening night roster because Hellebuyck left the team for a few days earlier in the week for personal reasons to deal with family stuff.

Kahkonen was signed as a free agent over the summer on a one-year contract worth a million bucks.

He’s played five NHL seasons with Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, and New Jersey Devils.

If Kahkonen clears waivers on Friday, he’ll likely be assigned to the Manitoba Moose, but the Jets could still opt to keep three goalies on their 23-man roster.

The Moose have two goalies on their opening night roster which was set earlier on Thursday in Thomas Milic and Domenic DiVincentiis.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

