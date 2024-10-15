Nova Scotia will continue to subsidize Maine ferry service for another two years

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says it will provide financial support for at least two more years to the private ferry service that links the province with Maine.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland released a progress report today that shows all regions of the province benefit from the service operated by Bay Ferries Limited.

The report says the heavily subsidized ferry that travels between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine, is not more expensive than comparable services.

As well, the report says that after the 2026 sailing season, the province will require new agreements for the vessel, the operator and the terminal operator in Maine.

The province’s Progressive Conservative government budgeted $21 million for the service in 2024, but the final costs have yet to be calculated.

Meanwhile, the government also confirmed today that a full economic impact study that began in September 2023 will not be completed until next spring.

“Our job with the ferry service is making sure it delivers good value for all Nova Scotians, and we continue to do the work to understand its impact,” Masland said in a statement.

“This progress report shows us ferry passengers stay longer, spend more and travel throughout the province. It also illustrates the importance of maintaining consistency with the service.”

The progress report says that during the 2023 sailing season, visitors using the ferry spent more than $20 million in Nova Scotia and stayed in the province for an average of 8.2 nights.

The study also found that 38 per cent of passengers visited Halifax, 30 per cent stayed in the Annapolis Valley and 27 per cent travelled to Cape Breton.

In 2023, the ferry carried 38,430 passengers and 15,348 vehicles. As of last Thursday, the ferry had carried 48,804 passengers and 19,711 vehicles this season.

“The 30 per cent growth over last year’s traffic is a testament to the hard work of our BFL employees and local contractors,” Bay Ferries CEO Mark Wilson said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.