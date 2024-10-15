Two candidates apply to run for Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Two candidates have put their names forward for the leadership of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives.

The party says nominations are closed and it has received two applications.

Former provincial cabinet minister and pro football player Obby Khan has been approved to run in the race to replace Heather Stefanson, who announced she would step down after the party lost last year’s election to the NDP.

Khan played in the Canadian Football League for nine seasons and, after being elected to the Manitoba legislature in 2022, was named minister of sport, culture and heritage.

The Tories say Wally Daudrich, who is a Churchill business owner, has also submitted an application, which is being reviewed to determine if he’ll be approved to run.

The leadership contest is to be decided in April.