Winnipeg store employee charged after armed confrontation with suspected shoplifter: police

An employee of a Winnipeg store is facing charges after being accused of sending a would-be thief to the hospital.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday night at a William Avenue business, when a 41-year-old man tried to leave the store with stolen merchandise. The employee is accused of confronting the man and hitting him with an edged weapon.

The employee, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He was released on an undertaking, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.

