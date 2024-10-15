Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg store employee charged after armed confrontation with suspected shoplifter: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An employee of a Winnipeg store is facing charges after being accused of sending a would-be thief to the hospital.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday night at a William Avenue business, when a 41-year-old man tried to leave the store with stolen merchandise. The employee is accused of confronting the man and hitting him with an edged weapon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The employee, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He was released on an undertaking, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Finding long-term solutions for retail theft'
Finding long-term solutions for retail theft
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices