Team Gushue adds Brendan Bottcher at second

Team Gushue is adding Brendan Bottcher at second as a replacement for E.J. Harnden.

The St. John’s, N.L.-based team made the announcement via a post on social media.

Bottcher will make his debut with skip Brad Gushue, vice Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker at the Pan Continental championship starting Oct. 27 in Lacombe, Alta.

Bottcher became a free agent earlier this year and had shifted focus to playing mixed doubles with Rachel Homan and coaching her women’s team.

Adam Casey will fill the vacancy at second for Team Gushue’s next bonspiel starting Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Harnden’s surprise departure was announced last week. He spent just over two seasons with the team.