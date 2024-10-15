Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Team Gushue adds Brendan Bottcher at second

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Alberta-Bottcher skip Brendan Bottcher watches his shot while playing Saskatchewan during the semifinal at the Brier, in Regina, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta-Bottcher skip Brendan Bottcher watches his shot while playing Saskatchewan during the semifinal at the Brier, in Regina, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Team Gushue is adding Brendan Bottcher at second as a replacement for E.J. Harnden.

The St. John’s, N.L.-based team made the announcement via a post on social media.

Bottcher will make his debut with skip Brad Gushue, vice Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker at the Pan Continental championship starting Oct. 27 in Lacombe, Alta.

Bottcher became a free agent earlier this year and had shifted focus to playing mixed doubles with Rachel Homan and coaching her women’s team.

Click to play video: 'Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship'
Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship
Story continues below advertisement

Adam Casey will fill the vacancy at second for Team Gushue’s next bonspiel starting Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Harnden’s surprise departure was announced last week. He spent just over two seasons with the team.

Click to play video: 'Team Saskatchewan leaves fans proud after taking second place at the Brier'
Team Saskatchewan leaves fans proud after taking second place at the Brier
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices