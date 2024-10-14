‘Gave me purpose’: Winnipegger grateful to volunteer on Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

Agape Table was buzzing Thanksgiving Monday, as volunteers gathered to prepare hundreds of meals for Winnipeggers who may otherwise not have one.

“It’s a little slower because it is a holiday, but we’re still expected to see over 500 (people),” said Aaron Scarff, the volunteer coordinator at the food insecurity organization. He said by the time it reached 10:30 a.m., volunteers had already served about 470 meals — and there was still half an hour left on the clock.

The number of people who come to the organization for food has been growing year-over-year, Scarff said. Now, Agape Table could see up to 1,000 people a day Monday through Friday.

“Food security is a huge issue in Manitoba right now (and) in Canada. We’re just really blessed to have such wonderful volunteers and donors that are looking to be involved with the Agape Table,” he said, noting on any given day, there are about 20 to 40 helping hands.

“We live in a great city and there’s a lot of people that want to make sure that, you know, everybody is respected, and everybody’s needs are met,” he said.

Penny Novakowski is one of those people.

She’s been volunteering at Agape Table for two years now — soon after her dad passed away.

“He was a very giving person, very aware of other’s needs. That’s something that’s, you know, rubbed off on us, his daughters,” she said. “I just love to do something in memory of him and for myself — just feel good.”

Novakowski said volunteering is incredibly fulfilling, which keeps her coming back, even on holidays.

“I volunteered Christmas Day and Boxing Day last year. And as much as the clients that we help here need us, I didn’t realize how much they gave me purpose in coming here and helping out as well,” she said.

It’s a role that has met her with a lot of experience and growth.

“When you hand out those lunch bags, you’d be really surprised at the different walks of life that come to the door for food. And, you know, there are different backgrounds as well. From, honestly, middle-class single parents that need lunch for their kids… and homeless and vulnerable,” Novakowski said.

While her Thanksgiving Monday was spent working hard to make sure others’ needs were met, she can’t help but be grateful for how she can wrap-up the holiday by giving back.

“I am very thankful that I’m at a place in my life that I can help. And if I ever needed help myself, this would be the community that I would come to,” she said.

Scarff said for those wanting to help Winnipeggers, Agape Table always has needs that can be filled.

“Anything from like granola bars to yogurts to, you know, sandwich filling. We really need fresh fruit (and) fresh food items to make sure that our guests are getting, you know, a nutritious meal each and every day,” he said.

Novakowski added a couple other grocery items.

“Paper bags, plastic cutlery, coffee cups that they can put soup in with lids, and commercial-size rolls of saran wrap would really be helpful,” she said.

For those wanting to learn more, make a donation, or volunteer, further information can be found online at agapetable.ca/give.