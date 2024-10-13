Celtics start fast, hang on to tip Raptors 115-111

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BOSTON – After splitting two pre-season games with the lowly Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors were schooled by the higher class Boston Celtics on Sunday at the TD Garden.

The Celtics jumped out to a 41-20 first-quarter lead, and increased it to 69-37 at halftime en route to a comfortable 115-111 victory over the visiting Raptors.

Story continues below advertisement

Drew Peterson led the Celtics with a game-high 23 points, while Lonnie Walker the Fourth chipped in with 20 and Payton Pritchard had 19 points and nine assists.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 18 points, while Jamal Shead and Jakob Poeltl each had 14 points. Poeltl chipped in with 13 rebounds.

The Celtics outrebounded the Raptors 50-45, and led in blocks 5-2, steals 7-6 and turnovers 13-11.

Boston was 18-for-53 from three-point range, while the Raptors went 10-for-25.

UP NEXT

Raptors host the Celtics on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.