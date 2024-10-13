SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Celtics start fast, hang on to tip Raptors 115-111

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2024 11:45 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BOSTON – After splitting two pre-season games with the lowly Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors were schooled by the higher class Boston Celtics on Sunday at the TD Garden.

The Celtics jumped out to a 41-20 first-quarter lead, and increased it to 69-37 at halftime en route to a comfortable 115-111 victory over the visiting Raptors.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

Drew Peterson led the Celtics with a game-high 23 points, while Lonnie Walker the Fourth chipped in with 20 and Payton Pritchard had 19 points and nine assists.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 18 points, while Jamal Shead and Jakob Poeltl each had 14 points. Poeltl chipped in with 13 rebounds.

The Celtics outrebounded the Raptors 50-45, and led in blocks 5-2, steals 7-6 and turnovers 13-11.

Trending Now

Boston was 18-for-53 from three-point range, while the Raptors went 10-for-25.

UP NEXT

Raptors host the Celtics on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices