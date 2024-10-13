1 week left to get in a round of golf at City of Edmonton courses

Send this page to someone via email

Crisp, fall air and falling orange leaves signal a change in weather that means the outdoor golf season is coming to an end.

The City of Edmonton’s three golf courses are winding down for the 2024 season and will close in a week.

Sunday, Oct. 20 will be the final day that Rundle, Riverside and Victoria golf courses are open. The Kinsmen Pitch and Putt Par 3 course already closed for the year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are glad our municipal golf courses are a place to gather during our summer months,” said Michael Duerr, municipal golf courses supervisor. “Our facilities are community hubs where people can socialize with friends and family.”

“As the season draws to a close, our staff will be hard at work preparing the greens for winter to ensure our courses are safe and fun for Edmontonians next year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As the season draws to a close, our staff will be hard at work preparing the greens for winter to ensure our courses are safe and fun for Edmontonians next year."

Story continues below advertisement

The Victoria Golf Course driving range will remain open with reduced hours of operation, the city said.

The driving range is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain open throughout October, as weather permits until the first snowfall.

The city will provide updates on hours based on conditions over the next few weeks.

To book a tee time, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.