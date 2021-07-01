Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 1 2021 9:39pm
02:00

Golfer in Alberta hits 2 hole-in-ones in same round

Kevin Karius tells us about a golfer who accomplished a rare and remarkable feat in the sport at an Alberta golf course.

