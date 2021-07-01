Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 1 2021 9:39pm 02:00 Golfer in Alberta hits 2 hole-in-ones in same round Kevin Karius tells us about a golfer who accomplished a rare and remarkable feat in the sport at an Alberta golf course. Alberta golfer recounts sinking 2 hole-in-ones in 1 round <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997251/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997251/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?