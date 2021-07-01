Menu

Canada

Alberta golfer recounts sinking 2 hole-in-ones in 1 round

By Kevin Karius Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 11:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Golfer in Alberta hits 2 hole-in-ones in same round' Golfer in Alberta hits 2 hole-in-ones in same round
WATCH ABOVE: Kevin Karius tells us about a golfer who accomplished a rare and remarkable feat in the sport at an Alberta golf course.

Making a hole-in-one is something every golfer dreams about. But how about making two of them in the same round?

The odds are astronomical: 67 million to one, or roughly double the odds to win the Lotto Max.

But Kent Adams achieved the rare and remarkable feat earlier this year at Blackhawk Golf Course, south of Edmonton. Adams aced the 12th and 16th holes at Blackhawk.

“(It’s) just unbelievable, you know?” said Adams, a former club pro who left the golf industry about 15 years ago.

“Ever since then, I just play for fun, have a good time, and make hole-in-ones,” Adams chuckled.

