Alberta golfer recounts sinking 2 hole-in-ones in 1 round

Making a hole-in-one is something every golfer dreams about. But how about making two of them in the same round?

The odds are astronomical: 67 million to one, or roughly double the odds to win the Lotto Max.

But Kent Adams achieved the rare and remarkable feat earlier this year at Blackhawk Golf Course, south of Edmonton. Adams aced the 12th and 16th holes at Blackhawk.

“(It’s) just unbelievable, you know?” said Adams, a former club pro who left the golf industry about 15 years ago.

“Ever since then, I just play for fun, have a good time, and make hole-in-ones,” Adams chuckled.

