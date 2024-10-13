David Eby urges Green supporters to vote NDP to help keep Conservatives from office

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrat Leader David Eby is asking potential Green voters in British Columbia’s Oct. 19 election to support his party instead to help keep John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives out of office.

Eby says Green and NDP voters must stick together this election to defeat the B.C. Conservatives, who are running a campaign of division, denial and plans to dismantle climate initiatives.

At a campaign event Sunday in Squamish, the NDP leader asked Green voters to consider what B.C. would be like if they woke up the day after the election and Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives were going to form government.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, who has said she doesn’t expect her party to garner enough votes to form government, says electing Green candidates would ensure B.C. politics is not dominated by the NDP or Conservatives.

At last week’s televised leader’s debate, Furstenau said both Eby and Rustad will need to be held in check by Green voices in the legislature.

Furstenau, whose Greens won three seats in the 2017 election and helped the NDP form a minority government, has often said her party was blindsided by the NDP when former premier John Horgan called a snap election in 2020.

