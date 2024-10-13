Menu

Canada

Man dead following stabbing in downtown Montreal metro station

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Montreal police say a man is dead following a fatal altercation on a downtown metro station platform late Saturday.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body during a fight at about 11:20 p.m. with another person on the eastbound train platform.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brabant says police have not made an arrest yet.

A crime scene perimeter remains in the area and homicide investigators are continuing their investigation.

The homicide is the 29th reported in Montreal this year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

