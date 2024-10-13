Man dead following stabbing in downtown Montreal metro station

Montreal police say a man is dead following a fatal altercation on a downtown metro station platform late Saturday.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body during a fight at about 11:20 p.m. with another person on the eastbound train platform.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Montreal police force unveils new strategy to fight crime
Brabant says police have not made an arrest yet.
A crime scene perimeter remains in the area and homicide investigators are continuing their investigation.
The homicide is the 29th reported in Montreal this year.
