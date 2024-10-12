Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed on Leduc County highway, impaired driving charges pending

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 12, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
A section of Highway 39 near Warburg in central Alberta on Friday, January 26, 2024, where a large stretch of highway was closed due to the spill of a substance used in the oilfield. View image in full screen
FILE: A section of Highway 39 near Warburg in central Alberta on Friday, January 26, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian was hit and killed on a highway south of Edmonton in Leduc County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 39 between Range Roads 261 and 262, which is between Calmar and Leduc.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mounties from Leduc and Devon responded to the crash and arrived to find an injured man whom EMS pronounced dead on scene. His age was not released.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year old man, was arrested on scene for impaired driving causing death. RCMP did not say where he or the victim was from.

Trending Now

RCMP were on scene investigating overnight but the highway reopened as the sun came up Saturday morning.

RCMP said further details will be provided once charges are formally laid.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices