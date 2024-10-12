Pedestrian killed on Leduc County highway, impaired driving charges pending

See more sharing options

A pedestrian was hit and killed on a highway south of Edmonton in Leduc County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 39 between Range Roads 261 and 262, which is between Calmar and Leduc.

Mounties from Leduc and Devon responded to the crash and arrived to find an injured man whom EMS pronounced dead on scene. His age was not released.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year old man, was arrested on scene for impaired driving causing death. RCMP did not say where he or the victim was from.

RCMP were on scene investigating overnight but the highway reopened as the sun came up Saturday morning.

RCMP said further details will be provided once charges are formally laid.