Elks look for a season-sweep of the Stampeders on Saturday

For the fourth straight season, the Edmonton Elks will not make the CFL post-season. And with two games remaining, the team needs to find the motivation for a strong finish. That may come with a chance to sweep their rivals on Saturday as the Elks head to McMahon Stadium in search of their third win this year over the Calgary Stampeders.

The Elks last swept the Stampeders during regular season play back in 2002. They took both ends of this year’s Labour Day series using turnovers and a strong offence, outscoring the Stampeders 72-36 in the two games and recorded nine interceptions.

Both the Elks and Stampeders failed to make the post-season for the first since 1945.

Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson says he’s looking for his team to push down the disappointment of not making the playoffs and leaving their best out on the field on Saturday in Calgary

Quarterback Tre Ford will start at quarterback for the Elks, his third start of the season and fourth appearance of the season. Ford is 2-1 this season and has recorded 604 passing yards along with six touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Elks QB Tre Ford speaks about the significance of his start against the Stampeders and what he sees from their defence

There are select players looking to achieve some milestones on Saturday. Receiver Eugene Lewis is 64 yards from a 1,000-yard season. He has caught a touchdown pass in six straight games which has tied a team record set by Tom Scott back in 1982. The last receiver to catch touchdown passes in seven straight games was Ben Cahoon in 2003. Lewis leads the CFL in touchdown receptions with eight.

Punter Jake Julien is poised to set a new mark for punt average in a season. Julien leads the CFL with a 54.7-yard punt average, which would smash the previous record of 50.6 yards set by Jon Ryan in 2005.

Linebackers Nyles Morgan and Nick Anderson are both chasing 100 defensive tackles in a season. Morgan leads the CFL in defensive tackles with 97 while Anderson is second with 94. If Morgan and Anderson can reach 100 tackles each, they would only be the second duo in CFL history to do so.

With Tre Ford starting today for the Elks, McLeod Bethel-Thompson won’t suit up on Saturday. Ford will be backed up by Jarret Doege with Dakota Prukop handling short-yardage duties. Defensive tackle Noah Curtis returns to the lineup after missing last week’s game for personal reasons. Linebacker Olivier Muembi will move to the practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Justin Rankin (FB: Jakub Szott)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Zach Mathis, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis, J-Min Pelley, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can hear Saturday’s game between the Elks and Stampeders on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 11:30 a.m. The opening kick-off from McMahon Stadium in Calgary will be at 1 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.