Julien and Purifoy represent the Elks on Week-18 Honour Roll

Edmonton Elks safety Loucheiz Purifoy and punter Jake Julien have been named to the CFL/PFF Honour Roll for Week 18.

Purifoy, who recorded four defensive tackles, one interception and one tackle for a loss in the Elks 28-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, made the honour roll as the highest-graded kick returner by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 68.4.

Purifoy recorded 78 combined return yards, including 65 yards off three kick-off returns. He recorded an average return of 21.7 yards.

Julien recorded a 58.7-yard punt average and a single in the loss. He received a top grade of 78.2 among punters. Julien leads the CFL in punt average (54.7) and net punt average (40.4). He also leads the CFL with 13 singles.

The Elks visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and live coverage on 880 CHED will begin at 11:30 a.m.

