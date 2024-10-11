Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warning issued after 2 drug-related deaths in Dawson Creek less than 24 apart

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More RCMP officers heading to Dawson Creek'
More RCMP officers heading to Dawson Creek
With the City of Dawson Creek seeing a major spike in street crime and following a spate of shootings, additional RCMP officers are being dispatched to the community. Richard Zussman reports – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public about a potentially toxic drug supply after two overdose-related deaths in under 24 hours last month.

On Sept. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was found deceased in a makeshift shelter near 17th Street and Willowbrook Crescent.

Police said they located numerous signs the woman, identified as Lynsey Shendruk, had been using illicit drugs prior to her death.

Click to play video: 'Alberta mother searches for missing son in B.C.'
Alberta mother searches for missing son in B.C.
Trending Now

At around 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 10, a 30-year-old man was found dead in Barbaree Park near Chamberlain Drive and 15th Street, less than one kilometre away from where Shendruk was located.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sgt. Rob Hughes with Dawson Creek RCMP confirmed the deceased man was the same person who discovered Shendruk unresponsive a day earlier.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Again, police said items found at the scene of the man’s death were indicative of recent drug use.

According to RCMP, the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigations into both deaths.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices