Warning issued after 2 drug-related deaths in Dawson Creek less than 24 apart

Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public about a potentially toxic drug supply after two overdose-related deaths in under 24 hours last month.

On Sept. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was found deceased in a makeshift shelter near 17th Street and Willowbrook Crescent.

Police said they located numerous signs the woman, identified as Lynsey Shendruk, had been using illicit drugs prior to her death.

At around 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 10, a 30-year-old man was found dead in Barbaree Park near Chamberlain Drive and 15th Street, less than one kilometre away from where Shendruk was located.

Staff Sgt. Rob Hughes with Dawson Creek RCMP confirmed the deceased man was the same person who discovered Shendruk unresponsive a day earlier.

Again, police said items found at the scene of the man’s death were indicative of recent drug use.

According to RCMP, the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigations into both deaths.