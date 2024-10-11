Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened near Eglinton Avenue West and Glen Cedar Road, just west of Bathurst Street, at around 11 a.m.

There were reports that two people were struck, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they were taking a pediatric patient with serious injuries to a trauma centre. A parent was assessed but not transported, paramedics added.

There is no word on if the vehicle or driver remained at the scene or how exactly the collision occurred.

More to come.

https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/1844759720776683983