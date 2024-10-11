Menu

Canada

Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say a child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened near Eglinton Avenue West and Glen Cedar Road, just west of Bathurst Street, at around 11 a.m.

There were reports that two people were struck, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they were taking a pediatric patient with serious injuries to a trauma centre. A parent was assessed but not transported, paramedics added.

There is no word on if the vehicle or driver remained at the scene or how exactly the collision occurred.

More to come.

https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/1844759720776683983

