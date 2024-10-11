Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta company fined after worker severely burned in oil and gas site fire 3 years ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
O'Reilly Oilfield Services Ltd. has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to one count of failing to protect the health and safety of workers under its supervision. Pumpjacks are shown near Hardisty, Alta., on June 20, 2007. View image in full screen
O'Reilly Oilfield Services Ltd. has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to one count of failing to protect the health and safety of workers under its supervision. Pumpjacks are shown near Hardisty, Alta., on June 20, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

O’Reilly Oilfield Services Ltd. has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to one count of failing to protect the health and safety of workers under its supervision.

The sentence comes after one worker was severely burned by a fire in July 2021 at an oil and gas site near Valleyview, in northwest Alberta.

The Alberta government says it happened when liquid from a decommissioned pipeline ignited and overflowed from a portable flare stack.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Crown prosecutors withdrew five other charges against the company.

The Crown also withdrew 15 occupational health and safety charges against Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. related to the same incident.

O’Reilly Oilfield Services and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Imperial Oil faces one of Ontario’s largest environmental fines'
Imperial Oil faces one of Ontario’s largest environmental fines
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices