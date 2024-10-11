‘Throwing glassware’: 2 charged after fight at Ontario pub, man’s ear bitten

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two men are facing charges after a fight inside of a Pickering, Ont. restaurant.

Police said they were called to New Knights Corner Pub and Grill on Kingston Road at around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.

There was a fight between two men in their 40s who were throwing glassware at each other, police said.

Investigators said during the fight, a “portion of one of the male’s ears was bitten off.”

When officers arrived, both men were arrested at the scene without incident. The two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 44-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with aggravated assault and a 49-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.