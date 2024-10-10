Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Border enforcement in Manitoba, North Dakota urges migrants to avoid illegal crossing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett (U.S. Border Patrol) meets with Sgt. Lance Goldau of the Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett (U.S. Border Patrol) meets with Sgt. Lance Goldau of the Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Manitoba-North Dakota border are warning migrants of the dangers of crossing the border illegally.

Manitoba RCMP recently met with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol for a pair of border safety summits — one in Pembina, N.D., the other in Emerson, Man. — to talk strategy.

The meetings come on the heels of an arrest Sept. 28 near the border, when a Winnipeg man was charged with human smuggling in an alleged effort to sneak six people across the boundary.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling in border bust'
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling in border bust

Sgt. Lance Goldau of the Manitoba RCMP’s integrated border enforcement team said the smugglers aren’t in the business of caring for the migrants they work with — instead leaving them with vague directions and instructions, sometimes in inclement weather.

Story continues below advertisement

In a 2022 incident that made international headlines, a family of four from India — including an infant — were found dead in extreme January conditions, only metres away from the border on the Canadian side.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The smugglers are looking at the bottom line – getting as much money as they can with as little work as possible,” Goldau said.

“Some individuals who are illegally crossing the border between Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota are not aware of the extreme weather conditions and geography they may encounter.

Trending Now

“This lack of understanding has led to severe injury and death. They have to realize, too, that in extreme weather, even with all of our equipment, chances of a rescue are remote.”

According to RCMP stats, there have been 85 people arrested — originating from more than a dozen countries — this year for trying to cross from the U.S. into Canada, 10 more than all of 2023.

Police said many of the migrants are trying to get to Canada to make a refugee claim.

Click to play video: 'RCMP detain 8 people near Manitoba border crossing, human smuggling charges laid'
RCMP detain 8 people near Manitoba border crossing, human smuggling charges laid
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices