Border enforcement in Manitoba, North Dakota urges migrants to avoid illegal crossing

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Manitoba-North Dakota border are warning migrants of the dangers of crossing the border illegally.

Manitoba RCMP recently met with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol for a pair of border safety summits — one in Pembina, N.D., the other in Emerson, Man. — to talk strategy.

The meetings come on the heels of an arrest Sept. 28 near the border, when a Winnipeg man was charged with human smuggling in an alleged effort to sneak six people across the boundary.

Sgt. Lance Goldau of the Manitoba RCMP’s integrated border enforcement team said the smugglers aren’t in the business of caring for the migrants they work with — instead leaving them with vague directions and instructions, sometimes in inclement weather.

In a 2022 incident that made international headlines, a family of four from India — including an infant — were found dead in extreme January conditions, only metres away from the border on the Canadian side.

“The smugglers are looking at the bottom line – getting as much money as they can with as little work as possible,” Goldau said.

“Some individuals who are illegally crossing the border between Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota are not aware of the extreme weather conditions and geography they may encounter.

“This lack of understanding has led to severe injury and death. They have to realize, too, that in extreme weather, even with all of our equipment, chances of a rescue are remote.”

According to RCMP stats, there have been 85 people arrested — originating from more than a dozen countries — this year for trying to cross from the U.S. into Canada, 10 more than all of 2023.

Police said many of the migrants are trying to get to Canada to make a refugee claim.