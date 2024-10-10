SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Calgary city councillor Jeff Davison announces bid for mayor

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Former city councillor Jeff Davison announces Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, his intention to run for Calgary mayor in 2025. View image in full screen
Former city councillor Jeff Davison announces Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, his intention to run for Calgary mayor in 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Calgary city councillor Jeff Davison has announced his intention to run for mayor in next year’s municipal election.

Davison made the announcement Thursday morning. With the election still one year away, Davison said there is no time to spare in restoring vision and leadership in Calgary.

“Calgarians have said they have had it with this city council,” Davison said. “They are mad at their horrible decision-making and inability to work together. They don’t trust them.”

Davison said he will prioritize three key issues: affordability, infrastructure and public safety. If elected, Davison said he will freeze property taxes at 2025 levels for four years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This campaign will put Calgarians back in the driver’s seat — telling their city council what they want rather than being told by council how you should live,” Davison said. “Calgarians deserve to be listened to. I will make sure you are heard.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Jeff Davison becomes 3rd Calgary councillor running for mayor'
Jeff Davison becomes 3rd Calgary councillor running for mayor
Trending Now

Davison sat on council from 2017 to 2021. He ran for mayor in 2021, but lost out to Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Davison is currently the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre, an Alberta-based charity that provides services to help men navigate the world of prostate cancer.

Davison is married and has three children.

The next municipal election is scheduled for fall 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices