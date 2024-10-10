Former Calgary city councillor Jeff Davison announces bid for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Former Calgary city councillor Jeff Davison has announced his intention to run for mayor in next year’s municipal election.

Davison made the announcement Thursday morning. With the election still one year away, Davison said there is no time to spare in restoring vision and leadership in Calgary.

“Calgarians have said they have had it with this city council,” Davison said. “They are mad at their horrible decision-making and inability to work together. They don’t trust them.”

Davison said he will prioritize three key issues: affordability, infrastructure and public safety. If elected, Davison said he will freeze property taxes at 2025 levels for four years.

“This campaign will put Calgarians back in the driver’s seat — telling their city council what they want rather than being told by council how you should live,” Davison said. “Calgarians deserve to be listened to. I will make sure you are heard.”

Davison sat on council from 2017 to 2021. He ran for mayor in 2021, but lost out to Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Davison is currently the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre, an Alberta-based charity that provides services to help men navigate the world of prostate cancer.

Davison is married and has three children.

The next municipal election is scheduled for fall 2025.