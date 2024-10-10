N.B. election: Tenants’ rights group presses parties to impose cap on rent increases

See more sharing options

With the provincial election approaching, a housing advocacy group is calling on the next government to strengthen tenants’ rights.

In a report published today, the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights says renters fear losing their homes as the cost of shelter increases.

The group surveyed 346 people around the province, three-quarters of whom said they worried about rent increases and one-third said they lived in unsafe conditions.

Tenants with disabilities, single parents, and racialized people were over-represented in the number of respondents who feared losing their homes.

The group’s top recommendation is for the party that wins the Oct. 21 election to impose a cap on rent increases.

The Liberal and Green parties have promised rent caps, but the Progressive Conservatives have not, saying the existing system is working.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.