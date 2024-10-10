Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

N.B. election: Tenants’ rights group presses parties to impose cap on rent increases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 12:01 pm
Sackville, N.B. tenant shocked to see former apartment for rent at higher price
A Sackville, N.B. resident was shocked to see their former apartment up for rent at a higher price after they were told the building was being demolished. The tenant says they only had one month to find housing in a challenging rental market. Suzanne Lapointe reports – Aug 7, 2024
With the provincial election approaching, a housing advocacy group is calling on the next government to strengthen tenants’ rights.

In a report published today, the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights says renters fear losing their homes as the cost of shelter increases.

The group surveyed 346 people around the province, three-quarters of whom said they worried about rent increases and one-third said they lived in unsafe conditions.

Tenants with disabilities, single parents, and racialized people were over-represented in the number of respondents who feared losing their homes.

The group’s top recommendation is for the party that wins the Oct. 21 election to impose a cap on rent increases.

The Liberal and Green parties have promised rent caps, but the Progressive Conservatives have not, saying the existing system is working.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

