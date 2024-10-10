Video of violent robbery shows victim boxed in while thieves steal suitcase full of cash

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking video of an armed robbery in Thornhill shows a man being robbed and pulled from his vehicle by three assailants.

Investigators with the York Regional Police hold-up unit are looking for three suspects and appealing for witnesses following a violent robbery in Thornhill earlier this week.

On Tuesday around 5:10 p.m., police were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue.

A video of the robbery shows the victim driving through the plaza when his vehicle is boxed in by a white Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a white, four-door Mercedes-Benz.

Three suspects are seen exiting their vehicles, pulling the victim from his car and assaulting him.

The suspects are then seen stealing a black, carry-on-style suitcase containing cash from the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

The three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing, and police say they spoke with a Middle Eastern accent.

The descriptions of the drivers of the Lexus SUV and Mercedes-Benz are unknown.

Police say this was a targeted incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police hold-up unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.