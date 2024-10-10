Menu

Entertainment

Toronto’s Drake makes another magazine cover – this time for fly fishing

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Course on Drake and The Weeknd offered at Ryerson University'
Course on Drake and The Weeknd offered at Ryerson University
WATCH: Course on Drake and The Weeknd offered at Ryerson University – Oct 9, 2021
An American fly-fishing magazine is reeling in fans of Drake as the music superstar is donning the cover of its latest issue.

The publication, which just so happens to be named The Drake, unveiled the Toronto native as the face of its Fall 2024 issue on its Instagram page this week.

The 37-year-old Aubrey Graham is pictured standing in the middle of a river, dressed in fishing gear with a rod in one hand and line in the other, focused on making a catch.

The caption lists what readers of the Denver-based magazine can expect in the latest issue, and the comments show the reaction to the cover model.

“We finally got THE drake on the drake magazine. What a time to be alive,” wrote user @rtllms.

“The trout papi,” said user @d4rde, a play on Champagne Papi – one of Drake’s nicknames and his Instagram handle.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Drake was featured in the latest issue. Graham also shared the cover on his own Instagram page, starting off his post with “come fly with me” – a reference to both Frank Sinatra’s iconic song and the sport.

Trending Now

He also shared several images not seen in publication’s post, including him posing arms crossed in a patterned Nike jacket and one of him walking through the woods.

According to its website, The Drake magazine was founded in Jackson Hole, Wyo., in 1998 for fly-fishing enthusiasts.

