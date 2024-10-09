Man to serve 4 more years behind bars for ‘brutal’ stabbing that killed Surrey woman

A Surrey man will spend just four more years in prison for a triple stabbing that left a woman dead and a toddler injured four years ago.
Harpreet Singh, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault over the attack that left his sister-in-law Baljit Kaur dead.
Singh was handed a 10-year sentence, but with credit for time served will only serve an additional four years and 15 days.
Singh, who holds dual Australian-Indian citizenship, was initially charged with second-degree murder.
Police were called to an incident of domestic violence in a townhouse complex near 66 Avenue and 127 Street in October 2020, where Kaur was found with stab wounds that ultimately proved fatal.
At a sentencing hearing last week, the court heard a two-year-old child and another man also suffered serious stab wounds.
Crown prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence, while Singh’s defence had argued for eight years.
After Singh serves his time, he is expected to be deported to Australia.
