Crime

Man to serve 4 more years behind bars for ‘brutal’ stabbing that killed Surrey woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 5:53 pm
WATCH: A Surrey man faces a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault in a 2020 killing at a Surrey townhouse. Emily Lazatin reports.
A Surrey man will spend just four more years in prison for a triple stabbing that left a woman dead and a toddler injured four years ago.

Harpreet Singh, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault over the attack that left his sister-in-law Baljit Kaur dead.

Singh was handed a 10-year sentence, but with credit for time served will only serve an additional four years and 15 days.

Singh, who holds dual Australian-Indian citizenship, was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to an incident of domestic violence in a townhouse complex near 66 Avenue and 127 Street in October 2020, where Kaur was found with stab wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

At a sentencing hearing last week, the court heard a two-year-old child and another man also suffered serious stab wounds.

Crown prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence, while Singh’s defence had argued for eight years.

After Singh serves his time, he is expected to be deported to Australia.

 

