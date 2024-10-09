Man to serve 4 more years behind bars for ‘brutal’ stabbing that killed Surrey woman

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Surrey man will spend just four more years in prison for a triple stabbing that left a woman dead and a toddler injured four years ago.

Harpreet Singh, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault over the attack that left his sister-in-law Baljit Kaur dead.

Singh was handed a 10-year sentence, but with credit for time served will only serve an additional four years and 15 days.

Singh, who holds dual Australian-Indian citizenship, was initially charged with second-degree murder.

1:59 Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide

Police were called to an incident of domestic violence in a townhouse complex near 66 Avenue and 127 Street in October 2020, where Kaur was found with stab wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

Story continues below advertisement

At a sentencing hearing last week, the court heard a two-year-old child and another man also suffered serious stab wounds.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Crown prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence, while Singh’s defence had argued for eight years.

After Singh serves his time, he is expected to be deported to Australia.